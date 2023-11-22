  • November 23, 2023
Election details of 3,131 voters updated so far in Medenine

The election details of 3,131 citizens have been updated so far in Medenine, ahead of the December 24 local elections. This updating process has been carried out by 90 IRIE employees, including 20 permanently based in the seats of the delegations, municipalities and supermarkets. This process will run till December 8. Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

