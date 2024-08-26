Electorates in Sunyani laud aspects of NDC Election 2024 manifesto

A section of the electorates in the Sunyani Municipality have lauded aspects of the Election 2024 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that will improve the lives of the citizenry. The NDC launched the party's manifesto, which contained anticipated policies and programmes of the party over the weekend. Reacting to it in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday, the electorate said they believed implementation of Strategy would enhance the socio-economic livelihood of the citizenry. Mr Robert Acuqah, a student, lauded the party's proposal to train one million coders, as the nation advanced in technology and digitisation, and added the party's focus on youth development was also on the right direction. 'Focusing on youth development is an indication that the NDC is committed to the general well-being of the younger generation,' he stated. Madam Florence Antwi, a trader said she admired the proposed Women's Bank policy which intended to support women traders and entr epreneurs, saying that would enhance their businesses and increase their profit margins. She said she was hopeful that that policy would be implemented nationwide so that access to the financial support would be difficult for women traders at the local levels. For Mr Solomon Amoako, an entrepreneur, the highly touted 24-hour economy held the key to the nation's financial stability and progress that would impact the local economy significantly. However, he said the implementation of the 24-hour economy ought to be well planned to achieve its success and sustainability. Madam Salamatu Braimah, a businesswoman, said the proposed establishment of a 500-bed State-of-the-Art Children's Hospital and Fertility Center by an NDC government would also improve health outcomes. She said addressing health issues confronting children, young people and women remained essential, if the nation could achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030. Other voters who shared their views said they were sceptical and viewed politica l party manifestos as mere rhetoric. Source: Ghana News Agency