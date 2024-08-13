Elon Musk says his interview with Donald Trump on X is disrupted by a ‘massive’ cyberattack

Ouagadougou: Elon Musk said Monday that his planned interview with Donald Trump on the social network X, inaccessible to many users, was disrupted by a 'massive' cyberattack. "It seems that there is a massive DDOS attack on company's servers to cause an outage. The conversation between the two billionaires was scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (US East Coast time, 00:00 GMT) on Donald Trump's account, which had been suspended after the attack on the Capitol on 6 January 2021 by its supporters, but reinstated after the takeover of the social network by Elon Musk in 2022. The exchange was finally able to begin shortly after 8:30 p.m. but it was not immediately clear whether all users could have access to it. Around 8:50 p.m., the conversation space had more than a million listeners. Elon Musk promised on his X account to publish the recording as quickly as possible after the end of the discussion. After his account was reinstated, however, the ex-president did not resume posting regularly on his former favorite commun ication channel, favoring his own platform, Truth Social, for his daily publications. A burst of messages published Monday - between campaign videos and promotion of the interview - signaled the return to Kamala Harris on the Democratic side. The interview will be conducted 'without a predetermined script, without limits on the topics covered and should be very entertaining! », Elon Musk had assured earlier. But the exercise, between two men accustomed to outrageous and controversial statements, will also be risky, on a social network accused of having become a mouthpiece for the radical right and lax in the face of disinformation. Source: Burkina Information Agency