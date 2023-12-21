Embrace the spirit of compassion, generosity this Christmas – Archbishop Ben-Smith

The Most Reverend Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa (CPWA), Anglican Communion, has called on Christians to embrace the spirit of compassion and generosity this Christmas. 'During this season, may the light of Christ illuminate our hearts and guide us on the path of righteousness. Let us embrace the spirit of compassion and generosity, reaching out to those in need and sharing the blessings bestowed upon us,' the Archbishop said in his 2023 Christmas message. He urged the Christian Communion to let their unity and faith strengthen the bonds that connects them, transcending borders and differences. Archbishop Ben-Smith said amidst the festivities and the exchange of gifts, Christians must not lose sight of the true essence of Christmas - a celebration of love, hope, and redemption. He stated that the nativity story reminded Christians that God's greatest gift to humanity was to be born in a humble manger, emphasizing the simplic ity and purity of divine love. Archbishop Ben-smith, also the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana (IpG), said in a world often filled with challenges and uncertainties, Christmas served as a beacon of hope. 'Let the message of peace echoed by the angels at Christ's birth resonate in our lives, inspiring us to be peacemakers in our communities and beyond,' he added. 'As we join in worship and celebration, may the love of Christ permeate every aspect of our existence. May the joy of Christmas be a source of comfort for those facing trials and a reason for gratitude among the fortunate,' he prayed. Source: Ghana News Agency