Employee steals seven goats from employer

A 39-year-old man allegedly stole seven goats worth N.dollars 7 000 from his employer at Okandombo village in the Oshikoto Region.

According to a crime report issued by Namibian Police Force spokesperson for the Oshikoto Region, Inspector Ellen Nehale, the incident is suspected to have occurred sometime between December 2022 and April 2023.

Nehale said the suspect stole seven goats from his employer where he was employed as a domestic worker.

“The suspect started taking goats one by one from the complainant’s house where he was employed, to Onamavo village in Omuntele Constituency,” she said.

Nehale said the suspect was arrested at Okaluwa village in Omuntele, while trying to sell one goat around April 2023.

“Six goats were recovered and the investigation continues,” Nehale reported.

The suspect will appear before the magistrate’s court at Ondangwa on 29 August 2023.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

