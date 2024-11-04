Employment Minister Inaugurates Ultra-Modern Public Employment Centre in Odomase.

Odomase: Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, has inaugurated a newly constructed ultra-modern Public Employment Centre (PEC) at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality to support skills development for job creation and poverty reduction. The facility aims to provide essential services that align with labour market needs, thereby enhancing employment opportunities and reducing poverty levels in the region. According to Ghana News Agency, the Centre is equipped with various facilities such as an entrance terrace, reception and waiting area, offices, counselling rooms, conference halls, general and records offices, as well as a kitchenette, washrooms, and a car park. This new infrastructure is part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP), under which 16 such centres have been constructed nationwide. These centres are designed to act as frontline labour market service providers in accordance with the Labour Act, 2003. Mr Baffour-Awuah encouraged the chiefs and reside nts of the Bono Region, particularly the youth, to utilize the Centre effectively to fulfill their employment, skills, and career development needs. Speaking at the inauguration themed 'Improved Capacity for Skills Development and Job Creation,' he highlighted that the Centre would enhance the government's ability to improve the Labour Department's capacity at all levels. The inauguration ceremony was attended by traditional authorities, religious groups, Heads of Departments and Agencies, and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Mr Baffour-Awuah emphasized that the Centre would offer a variety of services, including employment counselling, job placement, and training in employable skills. He noted the ongoing challenges faced by the Labour Department in delivering market and employment promotion services, stressing the importance of addressing these issues. He further explained that the PECs would serve as a platform for job seekers to inquire about job vacancies, post their career profiles on the Gha na Labour Market Information System (GLMIS), and engage with potential employers. The Centres are also designed to provide access to a wide array of labour market resources, helping job seekers to learn about emerging trends, acquire necessary skills, and adapt their career paths to meet workforce demands. Mr Baffour-Awuah advised job seekers in the area to take advantage of the PECs to explore available job opportunities. He reiterated the government's commitment to assisting the youth in acquiring skills that are essential for gainful employment. The Minister expressed optimism that the PECs would play a significant role in developing critical skills needed for national economic transformation, reducing skill mismatches, and lowering unemployment rates. In support of the Centre's operations, Mr Baffour-Awuah donated a pickup vehicle to facilitate outreach programmes, job canvassing, and stakeholder engagement for improved service delivery.