Ensure Anlo Receive Fair Share of National Cake – Togbi Sri to Government.

Anloga: Togbi Sri lll, the 'Awoamefia' of 'Anlo Dukor' in the Volta Region has appealed to the government to ensure that Anlo State receives its fair share of national resources to uplift the status of the area. According to Ghana News Agency, Togbi Sri emphasized that the Anlo state should be fully integrated into all major national programs, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, sports, and job creation. This appeal was made during the grand durbar of the Anlo Hogbetsotso festival at Anloga Hogbe Park. He also urged the government to construct a museum in Keta to honor the legacy of the late former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, a native of Anlo, to promote tourism and provide a lasting tribute to his contributions to Anlo, Volta, and Ghana. Togbi Sri outlined the citizens' Manifesto for Anlo, highlighting critical areas for development that need government attention. He called for urgent action to dredge the Lagoon in the area to prevent persistent flooding and develop its potential f or fish farming and tourism, which would create jobs, drive economic growth, and protect the coastal belt. He further urged the government to expedite works on the Keta Harbour Project to transform the Volta Region and the entire country, as well as relocating the Eastern Naval Base to Keta to enhance the area's strategic importance. He also proposed converting the Ohawu College of Agriculture into a full University to provide higher education opportunities and reduce youth migration. Togbi Sri appealed for the construction of a modern sports stadium within Anloland to nurture talents that could contribute to national teams, curbing poverty in the area. He stressed the need for the government to combat Galamsey to halt environmental degradation and protect the future of natural resources. He also called on political actors, the Electoral Commission, and security agencies to ensure transparent and fair election processes for a peaceful election, which he described as the foundation of a stable and prosperou s nation. He emphasized the importance of addressing issues threatening the unity and stability of Anlo, including attempts to distort history and undermine leadership cohesion. The festival was well-attended by dignitaries, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr. Yao Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, heads of political parties, chiefs, queen mothers, among others. The 2024 Hogbetsotso festival was themed 'Strengthening Bond and Embracing Our Shared Heritage.'