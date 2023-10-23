Ensure Judicious Distribution Of Proposed Subsidy Palliatives, APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu

Ambassador Odion Cedrack Okpebholo, an Edo State 2024 governorship aspirant has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the N500 billion being proposed by his administration for palliatives meant to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal is judiciously administered for the benefit of suffering Nigerians.

Ambassador Okpebholo, who made the call in a statement in Benin, the Edo State capital, said the judicious administration of the Palliative package by the Tinubu-led administration will go a long way to determine the sincerity and humane nature of the administration which was absent in the immediate past government.

According to him, Mr. President must not relent in his bold effort to distinguish his administration from the previous ones by ensuring that the anticipated Five Hundred Billion Naira palliative measures are judiciously administered for the benefit of suffering Nigerians.

The APC chieftain who appealed to Nigerians to see the fuel subsidy removal as another bold and decisive step taken by Mr. President to curb corruption, said “although the effect of the removal is excruciatingly painful, I urge Nigerians to endure and focus on the English word which says “It Gets Worst To Get Better”.

According to Okpebholo, “The political Ideology of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has distinguished himself as foremost politician with the capacity to make a difference.

“President Tinubu understands Nigeria’s political landscape and his decision to remove the fuel subsidy is one of the strategies that he has devised to lead Nigeria as a nation and Nigerians as a people to the anticipated safe heavens”.

Okpebholo who is an ardent believer of President Tinubu’s political philosophy also praised the President’s choice of security personnel that will saddle the Nation’s Security Architectural outfit.

He said, “Mr President believes that Mallam Nuru Ribadu is experienced, seasoned, and tested to coordinate the nation’s security, while. the appointment of the service chiefs also corresponds with the adage “ round peg in a round hole” for Nigeria’s security at this critical times.

“All these are geard towards displaying his political will in arresting all forms of oil theft merchants within and outside the country’ he said. While describing President Bola Tinubu as an outstanding World leader, Okpebholo also noted that his ascension to the chairmanship position of ECOWAS just few weeks after being sworn in as president of Nigeria is an indication that his leadership skills is second to none.

“In this regard, he has been working to ensure that Nigeria gets back to retain her leadership position among the league of nations hence, he has a Long term plan to be Nigeria president in other to realise this tall dream.

“He has been nursing this aspiration with his supportive lovely wife Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and family for more than three fruitful affirmative decades. Indeed, the Nigeria political champion has prepared himself, his wife, and his beloved children for the enviable task of leading Nigeria to the limelight.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu meritoriously served the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a senator, served Lagos State as Governor and also displayed his leadership skill as the national leader of the ruling party, (APC).

“This was his formative and preparatory primordial beginning that has assisted him to gain access to the number one seat in Nigeria”.

Okpebholo also acknowledged what he described as “President Tinubu excellent charismatic credentials” which is the requisite qualifications needed to place Nigeria among the world’s leading nations.

” I strongly believes that Nigerians will soon celebrate and congratulate the president who has sacrificed by providing solutions in saving lives and livelihoods in these unprecedented times.

” I also salutes Nigerians for exercising uncommon patience and resilience in weathering through the hardship inflicted on us by fuel subsidy scammers and I can assure that President Tinubu means well for Nigeria.

“Nigerians need concerted efforts to join Mr. President to do away with political coloration and take hold of this golden opportunity of brotherhood affinity for the sake of Nigeria’s unity, and as such, Nigerians should embrace and imbibe the Concept of New Nigeria Ideal.

“This Presidential concept will be conscripted into our national consciousness for the bonds of economic collaboration, social cohesion, and cultural understanding with a sense of fairness and equity” he further declared.