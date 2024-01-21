‘Equatorial Guinea will find it difficult against us’ – Drogba warns

Didier Drogba - former Captain of Cote D' Ivoire is confident the hosts will overcome a stiff challenge from Equatorial Guinea to make progress to the next stage of the competition. 'It's going to be the celebration of African football with a team from Equatorial Guinea which progresses every year. We are happy to have them here. 'I saw that they won their match, congratulations to them but it would be difficult against us,' he said. Drogba who is delighted to see his nation host the rest of Africa said in an interview that, 'The African Cup of Nations is the celebration of Africa football. Of course, I want Côte d'Ivoire to win. 'We are going to fight, we are at home, we have to show that we cannot only host the competition but also put in a good performance,' he noted. He added 'Côte d'Ivoire is faced with its responsibilities, it must perform. All the teams that are here deserves to be here. 'They have their chances so it is up to us to ensure that we respect them but above all to show that we are a ble to stand up to these teams,' he stated. After two games, Côte d'Ivoire have three points and would have to overcome Equatorial Guinea in their final group game to gain automatic qualification. Source: Ghana News Agency