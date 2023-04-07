Industry

Eritrea: The African Development Bank Board approves US$49.92 million to Build a 30 MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant in Dekemhare

The project will be instrumental in reducing the power deficit, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 42,910 Gg CO2-eq per year and reducing the cost of electricity generation to 18.5 US cents per kilowatt hour, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and, in the short to medium term, increasing the grid’s power generation capacity. It will also increase the share of renewable energy in the grid’s energy mix from 3% to 23%, creating temporary jobs during project implementation and long-term jobs after project completion.

Source: Africa News Agency

