EU LEAN project restoring over 400 hectares of land in Savannah ecological zone

The Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) concept, spearheaded by World Vision Ghana, a Child Rights Organisation is gradually restoring degraded landscapes, fighting climate change and empowering communities in the Savannah Ecological Zone. Currently, under the Landscapes and Environmental Agility across the Nation (LEAN) project, funded by the European Union, a total of 421 hectares of degraded lands and forest reserves across 50 communities in the Savannah Ecological Zone are gradually being restored. The restored lands are spread across 25 communities each of the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region and West Gonja District in the Savannah Region. These came to light when the beneficiary communities, organised by World Vision Ghana, visited some of the project sites where shrubs, trees and vegetative cover have regenerated naturally and regreened the environment. The communities further visited the Yameriga community, where World Vision Ghana begun the FMNR approach in 2009 and h ad restored several hectares of land and is considered as a learning centre for other communities who want to venture into land restoration through natural regeneration. The visit was to afford the beneficiary communities comprising lead farmers and fire volunteers to learn from each other as well as the Yameriga community and work to improve their operations to restore degraded lands to fight climate change and improve the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the visit, Mr Joseph Talata Abugri, the EU LEAN Project Officer in charge of Kassena-Nankana West District, World Vision Ghana, noted that the project was a four-year initiative started in 2021 and was at the end of its life span. The project aimed to support national and local efforts to conserve biodiversity, improve livelihoods of smallholder farmers, build resilience against climate change and reduce emissions from land-use changes across Ghana's high forest reserves, Savannah and transition zones. The Project Officer explained that the threats of climate change were real and as such through project, the communities had been empowered to desist from activities such as bush burning, deforestation among others that deepened the phenomenon and embraced land and natural resources protection. 'We have also introduced alternative livelihood interventions such as beekeeping, small ruminants rearing, training of women on savings for transformation, soap making and among others to provide economic independence for the women to be able to cater for their children and families,' he said. He urged the communities to work with the various relevant institutions such as the Forestry Commission, Ghana National Fire Service, department of agriculture, the District Assemblies to sustain the project to ensure maximum benefits. Ms Fatima Boamani, a lead farmer under the EU LEAN project at the Achumbunyo community in the West Gonja District, noted that apart from the project helping to restore the degraded lands and improve agriculture productivity, economic trees such shea, dawadawa among others had been protected and was providing economic opportunities for the women. Ms Faustina Banakwoyem, Batiu community in the Kassena-Nankana West District, lauded World Vision Ghana and its partners for the initiative and noted that unlike before where residents used to cut down trees and burn vegetative covers to engage in agriculture activities, the project had empowered communities to desist from bushfires and other environmental degradation. Source: Ghana News Agency