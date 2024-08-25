Exhibition of the voters’ register very important exercise – Adaklu NCCE Director

Mr. Francis Asamani, Adaklu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Saturday stated that the exhibition of the voters' register was a very important exercise as it would enable the electorate to be sure of exercising their franchise on December 7, this year. He encouraged the people in the district not to shy away from 'this all-important exercise.' Mr. Asamani was reacting to concerns raised by a section of the people in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the lack of publicity of the exercise in the Adaklu District. He stated that he toured a number of communities to raise awareness of the exercise using their Community Information Centres. Mr. Prosper Atidoh, a youth activist, told the GNA that the people's apathy towards the exercise might be due not only to the lack of awareness creation but also their disinterest in the system. He noted that people were only interested in getting their voter ID cards and not the other exercises after obtaining the cards, addi ng, 'not until the system begins to benefit them, their apathy will continue.' Mr. Edward Ewiuah, on his part, called for the extension of the exercise so as to create more awareness to enable more people to check their names. When the GNA visited the Adaklu Vodze D/A Basic School Exhibition Centre on Saturday at 1300 hours, 20 people had checked their names out of the 422 names in the register. Mr. Edwin Tsatsu, the Exhibition Officer at the centre, said the exercise would end on Tuesday and appealed to the people not to wait until the last day. Mr. Moses Amafu, the Exhibition Officer at the Adaklu Kodzobi D/A Basic school centers, also told the GNA that at polling station 'A' Centre, out of the 469 names in the register, only 76 people checked their names. He continued that at polling station 'B' center 96 people checked their names out of the 476 names in the register as at 1345 hours. Source: Ghana News Agency