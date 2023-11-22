Company Expects Additional Global Markets to Launch by Q1 2024

eXp Luxury Soars Past 1,100 Members, Fueling Global Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet ” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced eXp Luxury, its forward-thinking luxury real estate program, has surpassed 1,100 members throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, with additional countries expected to launch by the first quarter of 2024.

eXp Luxury leverages eXp Realty’s exclusive resources and innovative technology. It first launched in the U.S. in October 2022, quickly growing to 700 members in less than a year. The Canadian launch followed in September 2023 and Puerto Rico this month. The program is expected to expand into the United Kingdom, South Africa, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand by the first quarter of 2024.

“Our agents’ strong desire to access the exclusive eXp Luxury community, its world-class resources and support has been instrumental in driving its global expansion,” stated Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer of eXp Realty. “With over 1,100 members currently on board, our global presence continues to grow. We take pride in the rapid growth of eXp Luxury and eagerly anticipate offering more agents the opportunity to join our expert community, as we bring the future of luxury real estate to new, exciting markets.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall Company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; revenue growth; and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

