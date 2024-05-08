Exploitation of a child to work denies adult income – Rainforest Alliance

Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organisation, has reminded stakeholders that the exploitation of a child to work denies an adult an income, with the future of such children traded for immediate financial gains by perpetrators. Rainforest Alliance is implementing a project aimed at eliminating forced and child labour in selected cocoa and mining communities. The organisation has, therefore, called on stakeholders to collectively stand against any practice that could jeopardise the future of children. Mrs Joyce Poku-Marboah, the Senior Project Manager of Rainforest Alliance, made the observation at a quarterly meeting of stakeholders involved in the project at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region. With funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), Rainforest All Mining' at Atwima Mponua, Atiwa East, Bibiani-Anwiaso-Bekwai and Wasa Amenfi West districts. Under the project, stakeholders across the cocoa value chain and gold mining associations were being engaged on the fulfilment of commitments of government and companies in addressing human rights, gender issues and child labour to create more resilient farming and mining communities. The project had, over the past three years, provided adequate support for government agencies in social protection and law enforcement, cocoa companies, traders, cooperatives, farmer groups, and gold associations, to implement measures to prevent, identify and address forced and child labour in their operational activities. Other key state institutions such as the Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the District Assembly are also playing diverse roles in protecting vulnerable children and adults under the NORAD-funded project. Some participants, during the quarterly meeting, called for urgent steps to build a school at Ampenkro to save children in the community from the daily routine of trekking several kilometres to attend school at Nkrumah. They argued that the situation put their children at high risk of child labour. Three mining companies; Golden Mining Company, Taassato Mining Company, and Yiadom Company Limited, were on hand to share their perspectives on the fight against child labour. They took turns to recount various support they had provided the communities including toilet facilities, community centres and remediation kits for in-school children to reduce child labour. Mrs Poku-Marboah underlined the need for assemblies to incorporate child labour and child protection issues in their medium-term plans. They must also make available the commitments captured in their long-term plans to communities at no cost to enable them to monitor the implementation with keen interest. She encouraged the NCCE and other stakeholders to keep the people informed about opportunities such as scholarships and free apprenticeship trainings available to them in the district. Madam Aba Oppong, the Executive Director of Rights and Responsibilities Initiative Ghana (RRIG), local partne rs of the project, said 15 schools in the project communities are to be trained on children's rights and responsibilities. She said 30 women had also been selected by their communities to be trained in income generating activities to support economic independence of their communities. The establishment of a Village Savings and Loans scheme had helped women to mobilise their own funds to support the education of their children, she added. Source: Ghana News Agency