Exports of Tunisian dates increase by 21.4% in terms of value

Tunis: Exports of Tunisian dates during the first nine months of the 2023/2024 campaign reached 128.9 thousand tonnes worth TND 802.6 million, an increase of 16.2% in terms of volume and 21.4% in terms of value compared to the same period of the 2022/2023 campaign. The average price recorded during the nine months increased by 4.5% or 6.23 DT / kg against 5.96 DT / kg recorded during the same period of the previous campaign. Morocco is the main destination for Tunisian dates with 20.8% followed by France and Italy with 8.7% and 8.5% respectively. During the same period, exports of organic date products reached 7,280 thousand tonnes worth TND 80.8 million with an average price of 11.10 DT/kg. Their share in the total Tunisian date exports is 5.6% and 10.1% respectively, in terms of quantity and value. Germany is the main destination for organic date products with 37% followed by Belgium and the Netherlands with 14% and 11% respectively. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse