Faith groups urged to join sickle cell prevention awareness creation

Faith-based organisations, especially churches and mosques, have been urged to actively join the awareness creation on sickle cell prevention among the populace, especially the youth. Madam Charlotte Owusu, Founder of the Sickle Cell Condition Advocates (SICCA), who made the call when interacting with staff of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, said such organisations could make a change in awareness creation due to the large number of people they lead. Madam Owusu emphasised the crucial role faith communities play in supporting individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease. She said faith groups can influence health education, health promotion, and positive health outcomes amongst members of their faith community, making them a critical stakeholder in preventive health campaigns. She noted that many people with sickle cell disease face stigma and discrimination, even in faith communities, which need to be addressed to make it easy for them to declare their sickle cell status. She encouraged Christians to remember that everyone is created equal in the eyes of God and that sickle cell disease is a natural part of human diversity. The SICCA founder said there was a need to raise awareness and promote education to break the stigma surrounding sickle cell disease. She added that faith groups have a significant role to play in supporting affected individuals and families and must work together to create a society that understood and accepts people with sickle cell disease. Madam Owusu also highlighted the importance of early detection and treatment, citing the need for increased access to healthcare services. She urged faith groups to partner with organisations like SICCA to promote sickle cell education and awareness. She expressed the belief that, with a higher percent of Ghanaians identifying as Christians, faith-based communities, especially Christians, have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease. Source: Ghana News Agency