Farouk Bouasker rules out postponement of presidential election

All he elections will be held within the set deadlines, President of the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker said in an interview with TAP, on Saturday. He ruled out any postponement of the presidential election, stating that there is no reason whatsoever to justify a possible postponement of this event. The ISIE will begin preparations for the presidential elections in March 2024, he assured. Bouasker also pointed out that the President of the Republic had confirmed to him, during a meeting, that all the elections would be held on schedule. "In fact, the Head of State respects the electoral calendar, as was the case for previous elections," he pointed out.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse