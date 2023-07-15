National

Farouk Bouasker rules out postponement of presidential election

Web DeskComments Off on Farouk Bouasker rules out postponement of presidential election

All he elections will be held within the set deadlines, President of the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker said in an interview with TAP, on Saturday. He ruled out any postponement of the presidential election, stating that there is no reason whatsoever to justify a possible postponement of this event. The ISIE will begin preparations for the presidential elections in March 2024, he assured. Bouasker also pointed out that the President of the Republic had confirmed to him, during a meeting, that all the elections would be held on schedule. "In fact, the Head of State respects the electoral calendar, as was the case for previous elections," he pointed out.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National Politics

Ransomware Persists Even as High-Profile Attacks Have Slowed

Web Desk

In the months since President Joe Biden warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin that he needed to crack down on ransomware gangs in his country, there hasn’t been a massive attack like the one last May that resulted in gasoline shortages. But that’s small comfo…
National Politics

Syrian FM announces reopening shortly of his country’s embassy in Tunisia

Web Desk

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Al-Miqdad stated during a phone call Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, that his country will shortly reopen its embassy in Tunisia and appo…
National Politics

White House Urges Continued Mitigation Efforts Amid Omicron Surge

Web Desk

The White House COVID-19 response team on Wednesday reminded Americans of the continued need to slow the omicron variant’s spread despite its decreased severity and announced new efforts to help keep schools open.As the omicron variant sweeps across th…