FDA Urges Public to Prioritize Food Safety During Festive Season.

Wenchi: The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a call for the public to be vigilant about their food choices and to purchase products only from vendors and shops certified by the Authority. Mrs. Francisca Patoah Gyarko, Acting Bono Regional Head of the FDA, highlighted the growing global concern over foodborne diseases, urging individuals to prioritize their health by being cautious about their dietary intake. According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Gyarko cited statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicating that over 420,000 people die globally each year due to foodborne diseases. These deaths occur among the 600,000 individuals who come into contact with contaminated food annually. She delivered this message at a sensitization forum on the FDA's 'One Consumer, One Officer campaign' in Wenchi, Bono Region. The event, themed 'You Are What You Eat, No Grace Period After Date of Expiry,' was attended by market women, environmental health officers, sanitation guards, and traditional authorit ies, aiming to educate the public on food safety ahead of the Christmas festivities. Mrs. Gyarko emphasized the Authority's commitment to intensifying public sensitization regarding food safety. She announced plans for enforcement actions, including apprehending and prosecuting uncertified food vendors, caterers, and establishments. She urged event organizers to support the campaign by ensuring they engage only certified caterers and food service providers. She warned that uncertified vendors pose significant health risks, exposing consumers to diseases like typhoid and hepatitis, and advised consumers to purchase from certified sources. Additionally, Mrs. Gyarko admonished shop owners against selling expired food or canned products, reminding them that such practices are offenses under the Public Health Act 851 (Act 2012), punishable by prosecution. Mrs. Abenaa Ayisaa Domfeh, Head of the Enforcement Unit at the FDA, also cautioned market women to avoid exposing food and canned products to direct sunlight. N ana Amofa Damoah Kuasa II, the Ankobeahene of the Wenchi Traditional Area, called for intensified monitoring by the Authority to eliminate unwholesome food products from the market.