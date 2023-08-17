Female agricultural and fish farming award winners launch association

The Ghana Association of Female Agricultural and Fish Farming Award Winners was on Thursday launched with a call on members to make agriculture attractive.

The Association aims at championing the cause of women in the Agricultural sector by providing a platform for networking, skills-sharing and mentorship for members.

In her welcome address, Madam Ernestina Osei-Tutu, the Association's Chairperson, said: 'We are moving forward …. we want them to see that women are not hiding, and we are the ones feeding the nation.'

She said the Association would play critical roles in ensuring food security in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Victor Antwi, the chief of Party, Ghana Mobilizing Finance in Agriculture (MFA) Activity, acknowledged the contribution of women in the sector.

He said the MFA was committed to providing support in the form of finance, training, technical assistance, and incentives.

'MFA remains committed to the empowerment of women and welcomes collaboration aimed at improving the capacity and ability of women farmers, agri-businesses and rural enterprises to increase their productivity and incomes.'

Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, in-charge of Crops, advised members of the Association to overcome barriers and remain committed to sustainable agriculture and fish farming.

'Even though barriers stand in our way and constitute major challenges, we must perceive them as opportunities that provide pathway to our ultimate goal,' he said.

Mr. Yunus Abdulai, Country Lead of Feed the Future Ghana, a Policy Link Activity, said Policy Link with USAID Funding would continue its support to women, who would be awarded during this year's Farmers Day Celebrations.

He said Policy Link would collaborate with the Ghana Meteorological Agency to help train small-holder female farmers on climate change.

'We are planning to partner a private sector firm in 2024 to deliver location-based climate change information to farmers. Priority will be female farmers in communities with climate vulnerabilities to continue to make agriculture attractive to women and the youth.'

Mr Davis Narh Korboe, Chairman of the National Farmers Awards Winners, advised the Association to remain apolitical.

Madam Habibata Stephens, a member of the Association from Damongo in the Savanna Region, who won the Best Groundnut Farmer Award in 2022, was hopeful that the Association would be the voice for female farmers.

Source: Ghana News Agency