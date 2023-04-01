General

FG pledges to strengthen capacity of NGOs to provide social works

Web Desk

The Federal Government, on Friday expressed its determination to strengthen the capacity of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to build a resilient mechanism towards supporting less privileged Nigerians.

Dr Sani Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Sani Gwarzo, stated this at a one-day capacity building workshop for NGOs and its Social Development workers in Abuja.

Represented by Mr Ahmed Mahmoud, Gwarzo noted NGOs played a critical role towards complementing government efforts in providing the necessary support to members of the society.

“The NGOs, through their activities and partnership with different levels of government are able to facilitate development through the use of advocacy and training they derive their popularity out of the numerous benefits they provide.

“They promote religious tolerance and harmony, educate the masses on government policies as well as monitor the policies and galvanise people through advocacy to participate on issues of considerable benefits to the society,” he said.

He therefore, urged them to develop competent and performance-based policies as well as implement institutional monitoring programmes to ensure better outcomes.

“We should all work harmoniously and focus on mutual benefits by ensuring a win-win strategy, training programmes such as this are necessary to update ourselves on the Ministry’s mandate to better the lot of the vulnerable members of our society.

“It is opportunity to brainstorm on strategies for addressing their concerns, hence the need for partnership as a key to bridging the gaps which organisations experience when they stand alone,” he said.

The permanent secretary said the ministry had partnership with an International NGO, Save the Children Foundation, to monitor as a third-party the federal government Social Investment Programme in states.

On his part, the Director, Social Development of the ministry, Mr Taiwo Bashorun, said the workshop was necessary to upgrading the capacity of the participants for optimal productivity.

Bashorun, therefore, urged the participants to utilise the opportunity and share ideas with a view to achieving the desired goals of the programme.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

Web Desk

