General

FIFAK 2023 announces winners of its 36th edition

Web DeskComments Off on FIFAK 2023 announces winners of its 36th edition

The curtain, on Saturday, came down on the 36th edition of the International Amateur Film Festival of Kélibia (FIFAK 2023), with the jury announcing the prize-winners in the national and international competitions. Here are the full results of FIFAK, which took place from August 19 to 26, 2023 on the initiative of the Tunisian Federation of Amateur Filmmakers (FTCA), with the support of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with The National Centre of Cinema and Image (CNCI) and the contribution of the City of Kelibia: National Competition Prize Grand National Prize: "Caged Bastards" by Wadii Klaai and Khalil Saidi of the Hammam Lif Film Club Jury Prize: "bent eljabal" (the mountain girl) by Hela Barguaoui Best school film: "Six tours" by Maya Bellouza Best independent amateur film: "Acteur muet" by Nabil Ben Rejeb and Justis Ludiman International Competition Prize The Golden Falcon: "Summer, City and a Camera" from Palestine Jury Prize in the International Competition: "Jours sans" an Estonia-Portugal-Great Britain production Best fiction film: "Cinéma sans le sou" (Iran) Special Jury Mentions : For the film "A l'unisson" (France) for the film "To the Moon and Back" (Japan) for the film "FISHERMAN" (Iran) Best animated film "Serveur recherché" (Russia) Award for best documentary film "Summer, City and a Camera' (Palestine)

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

ECOWAS Court conference urges tough measures against unconstitutional change of government

Web Desk

Accra, The ECOWAS Community Court’s 2023 International Conference on Zero Tolerance for Unconstitutional Change of Government, (UCG) in West Africa, has ended in Banjul, the Gambian capital with wide ranging recommendations, including the criminalisat…
General

Zimbabwe Opposition, Rights Groups Bemoan Passing of ‘Patriotic Bill’

Web Desk

Opposition and rights groups in Zimbabwe are bemoaning this week’s passing of a so-called “Patriotic Bill” by the lower house of parliament, which they say curtails several fundamental freedoms enshrined in the country’s constitution.Lawyers say if Pre…
General

Food stocks in Sudan could run out in one month: UN

Web Desk

KHARTOUM— The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that food stocks in Sudan could run out in one month because of a severe funding shortfall.“Limited resources have been prioritized to ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable people in…