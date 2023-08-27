FIFAK 2023 announces winners of its 36th edition

The curtain, on Saturday, came down on the 36th edition of the International Amateur Film Festival of Kélibia (FIFAK 2023), with the jury announcing the prize-winners in the national and international competitions. Here are the full results of FIFAK, which took place from August 19 to 26, 2023 on the initiative of the Tunisian Federation of Amateur Filmmakers (FTCA), with the support of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with The National Centre of Cinema and Image (CNCI) and the contribution of the City of Kelibia: National Competition Prize Grand National Prize: "Caged Bastards" by Wadii Klaai and Khalil Saidi of the Hammam Lif Film Club Jury Prize: "bent eljabal" (the mountain girl) by Hela Barguaoui Best school film: "Six tours" by Maya Bellouza Best independent amateur film: "Acteur muet" by Nabil Ben Rejeb and Justis Ludiman International Competition Prize The Golden Falcon: "Summer, City and a Camera" from Palestine Jury Prize in the International Competition: "Jours sans" an Estonia-Portugal-Great Britain production Best fiction film: "Cinéma sans le sou" (Iran) Special Jury Mentions : For the film "A l'unisson" (France) for the film "To the Moon and Back" (Japan) for the film "FISHERMAN" (Iran) Best animated film "Serveur recherché" (Russia) Award for best documentary film "Summer, City and a Camera' (Palestine)

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse