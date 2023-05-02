First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic leads surgeons to CCTH

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Czech Republic, Mr Vít Rakušan is leading a crack team of plastic and orthopedic surgeons to commence a week of 100 surgeries at the Cape Coast Teaching hospital (CCTH).

The medical gesture, dubbed 'Medical Humanitarian Programme (MEDEVAC),' is a permanent programme by the Government of the Czech Republic to improve health care services across the globe.

It is to provide free medical care and assistance to vulnerable groups in countries affected by migration or burdened by many refugees or people whose health conditions prevented them from leading a dignified life.

The medical team is comprised of specialists in various fields, largely infectologists, plastic and reconstruction surgeons, gynaecologists and traumatologists, among others.

MEDEVAC had operated on more than 3,774 patients globally with 400 doctors and had carried out 287 medical humanitarian evacuation, 19 supported medical projects, nine participating Czech hospitals and 105 medical teams deployed in 24 countries worldwide.

The Czech Republic since 1993 had deployed large numbers of Czech medical teams abroad to deliver medical services.

Through that, it had since 2015 provided expert training for foreign medical staff and supported medical projects aimed at rebuilding health infrastructure worldwide.

Funded by the Czech Republic, MEDVAC had supported more than 100 surgeries in the Central Region since 2019.

Welcoming the 2023 team, the First Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic, said the medical gesture was part of moves by the two countries to deepen cooperation and bilateral relations for mutual gain.

He said Ghana had traditionally been one of the Czech Republic's important partners in West Africa, ever since the diplomatic relations were established in 1957.

Aside the medical gesture, he said he would also build up bilateral cooperation with Ghana in the field of security, as the insurgence situation in the Sahel and the Gulf of Guinea knew no bounds.

Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the Chief Executive Office of CCTH, said the facility's quest to bring joy and instill a sense of belongingness in its patients through the delivery of quality healthcare birthed the partnership with MEDEVAC.

According to him, the collaboration, which started in 2020, had up to date, screened 642 people with various medical conditions.

Of the number, 106 complex surgeries had been performed and treatments offered free of charge.

In return, he said the facility had so far received in three tranches US$25,927.00 and GH 479,556.00 from MEDEVAC.

They were a contribution towards the payment of implants, transplants, and surgeries for non-insured patients, as well as other services not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister in a speech read on her behalf, thanked the government and people of the Czech Republic for their support towards quality health care delivery in the country.

She affirmed the region as the best investment destinations in the country and urged investors in the Czech Republic to consider the area.

Source: Ghana News Agency