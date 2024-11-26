First Lady Inaugurates Ultra-Modern CHPS Compound for Gboloo Kofi Residents.

Gboloo Kofi: Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady, has inaugurated an ultra-modern Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound for residents of Gboloo Kofi in the Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region. The facility, constructed with funding from the first lady's own Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation (IMPF), is to promote access to quality and equitable healthcare delivery to the people. It forms part of efforts to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) in the country. According to Ghana News Agency, the facility is fitted with an out-patient department, a labour ward, laboratory, pharmacy and consulting rooms, and is expected to serve about 30,000 inhabitants within the sub-district. The inauguration of the health facility was witnessed by traditional rulers, health officials within the regional and district directorate, development partners, and some party faithful. Mrs Akufo-Addo said the idea to construct a CHPS compound for Gboloo Kofi was to improve general health outcomes at the primary level of care. The first lady emphasized the importance of the CHPS in reducing malaria prevalence and deaths, particularly among pregnant women and children, as a means of achieving the UHC goal. She expressed confidence that the CHPS would assist in easing the pressure on the three existing health centres that served the entire sub-district. Mrs Akufo-Addo urged the management of the health directorate and staff to take good care of the facility and its equipment, and appealed to the residents to patronize the services provided at the centre. Mr Sammy Awuku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area, pledged to further complement the efforts of the first lady and her Foundation by ensuring 24-hour security as well as internet access at the facility to facilitate service delivery. He also expressed intentions to institute an award scheme for health workers in rural areas like Gboloo Kofi, aiming to motivate them and ensure continued good works in line with President Akufo-Addo's vision. Nene Teye Gbolooo III, Odikro of Gboloo Kofi, expressed gratitude to the first lady and the IMPF, emphasizing the importance of the centre towards advancing healthcare in the area. The community looks forward to the positive impact that the new CHPS compound will have on improving healthcare access and outcomes for its residents.