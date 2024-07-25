First phase of Ghana’s biggest naval base to be commissioned by December

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) says the first phase of the Navy's Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Enzilibo in the Western Region will be commissioned by the end of the year. The CNS, in a speech to launch the Ghana Navy's 65th Anniversary celebrations on the theme: 'Consolidating 65 years of Maritime Excellence through Diversified Maritime Operations', said that phase one of the FOB would be commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The facility, currently under construction from 2020, he noted, would be the biggest in the country when completed. The Enzinlibo Naval FOB is projected to accommodate over 1000 personnel and will be bigger than the Sekondi naval base. Rear Admiral Yakubu shed light on ongoing additional logistical infrastructure to equip them to offer maximum protection of the country's maritime domain and economy, including efforts to acquire a fisheries patrol vessel - the biggest in the Navy's inventory. He used the anniversary launch to highli ght some achievements such as the increment of fleet size, personnel, and infrastructure. These include the acquisition of twelve patrol vessels of many sizes and 20 small boats since the country's discovery of oil in 2007. The Navy has also seen various infrastructural developments such as the Biekro Barracks and Senior Rates Mess in Burma Camp and Tema Naval Base, and the creation of the Administrative Branch. The establishment of the Navy Training Command, he said, was gradually becoming a Centre of excellence in naval training within the subregion. The CNS commended the uniformed personnel and civilian staff for their contributions towards the achievements. On his part, Commodore Bright Emmanuel Kojo Atiayao, the Chief Staff Officer of the Ghana Navy, said despite numerous challenges, the Navy looked forward to a future with increased determination to defend the country's maritime interest. Source: Ghana News Agency