Fisheries Minister urges fisherfolks to comply with close season rules

Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has urged all fisherfolks along the country's coastal belt to comply with the rules and regulations of the 'closed fishing season.' The closed fishing season would help maintain, improve, and conserve the sea to enhance its capacity to produce more fish, boost the fisheries business and protect the aquatic animals for the progressive fishing business. Madam Koomson, during a stakeholder forum held at the Keta Municipal Assembly Hall, stated that the meeting was to further inform the fishing communities about the upcoming close fishing season, which would commence on Monday, July 1. 'The Close Season is here to stay; we need to adjust ourselves towards it because the season is important to enable aquatic animals to replenish and multiply in their numbers.' She indicated that some relief items including bags of rice and cooking oil, among others, would be provided to the fishing communities to alleviate the plight and challenge s the fisherfolks would face during the period. Madam Koomson indicated that the Ministry of Fisheries was working tirelessly to train and provide gadgets such as sewing and barbering machines, and hair dryers to the young ones as alternative livelihoods. She said outboard motors would be distributed among canoe owners who were fully registered members to avoid middlemen who could endanger the process. 'We are glad that Togo, Benin, Côte D'Ivoire, Liberia, and other Sub-Saharan countries have bought into the close season idea that was first implemented in 2016.' Madam Koomson warned members of the public not to politicise the directive but rather to educate others to understand the concepts of the period for a successful season. Mr Seth Agbokede, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, on behalf of fisherfolks, pledged that they would abide by the rules and regulations regarding the season. He urged canoe owners and other fisherfolks who could not register to join the Ass ociation to do so to avoid rejection during any challenging period. The close fishing season would be observed from Monday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 31 for canoe and inshore fishers, whilst industrial trawlers would observe the season till August 31. The official ceremony of the closed fishing season this year was scheduled to take place at Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western region on Monday, July 1. Some fishers, the GNA engaged, remained optimistic that the period would be a successful one. The gathering also registered fisherfolks from Anloga, Keta, and Ketu South, all from the Volta region. Present at the meeting were heads of institutions, canoe owners, fishermen, assembly members, and others. Source: Ghana News Agency