Fishermen at New Takoradi express worry about premix fuel shortage

Some concerned fishermen at the New Takoradi landing Beach have expressed concern over the inadequate supply of premix fuel. They were also worried about the artificial shortage created by some unscrupulous persons within the supply value chain, which was contributing to high cost of fishing expedition, resulting in an increase in the price of fish-protein on the Ghanaian market. Nana Atoabo, the Spokesperson for the fishermen at New Takoradi, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that due to the shortage of premix fuel, many fishers were now idle in their homes, bearing serious economic hardships. 'We are really suffering, many fishermen have fallen out of business due to fuel prices….one needs about 12,000 cedis to buy a drum of the commodity from hoarders of the premix fuel.' He added that in the 12 months of last year, fishers in the area received only four months supply of fuel. 'The closed season and other interventions put in place by the Government are helpful, but fishers cannot go to sea because of the shortage of premix and it's a source of worry to us.' Nana Atoabo suggested to the Government to build fuel pumps near the landing beaches or connect with filling stations where the commodity would be properly regulated. Other concerns of fishermen, he mentioned included inadequate fishing equipment such as outboard motors and canoes, which he noted was a threat to their businesses. On the farmers day awards, he prayed that the Government would give fishers commensurate recognition as that of farmers. Source: Ghana News Agency