FISU Games: Ghana’s Rose Yeboah wins gold, sets new national high jump record

Ghanaian High Jumper, Rose Amoaniamaa Yeboah, has won gold at the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu, China. The University of Cape Coast student did not only win gold but also set a new national women's record, having jumped a blistering 1.94m. Yeboah, whose recent personal best stood at 1.89m, made a remarkable jump in the finals of the FISU Games, which has automatically earned her qualification for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She beat Abigail Kwarteng's 1.92-metre national record set at the War Eagle Invitational in Auburn, Alabama, in 2022. Yeboah has had a stellar career thus far, having won Ghana's first gold medal at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius last year and winning gold at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco. The FISU Games is the largest international multi-sport event for student-athletes across the world, with more than 2,500 participants from over 50 countries partaking in the 11-day event.

