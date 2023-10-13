FM meets with Tunisian expats in UK

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, Friday, had a meeting with members of the Tunisian community in the United Kingdom, including representatives of associations, professionals, academics, researchers, business leaders and students.

The meeting was held as part of the FM's visit to the UK during the second session of the Tunisia-UK Partnership Council.

Minister Ammar had a set of meetings with members of the diaspora, a statement of the Ministry said. He insisted on the active role of Tunisian expatriates in representing Tunisia in the UK as well as promoting its image and defending its interests.

The Minister reiterated the crucial role of Tunisians diaspora in backing Tunisia's development efforts and contributing to its economic prosperity through investments and currency transfers.

The FM underlined that all diplomatic and consular missions abroad will always be available to provide assistance to Tunisian expatriates they might need.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse