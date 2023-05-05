Foetus found in drain at Osona village outside Okahandja

OTJIWARONGO, A four-month-old boy foetus was on Thursday morning found dumped in a sewage drain at Osona village outside Okahandja in the Otjozondupa Region.

Namibian Police Force Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Friday said the foetus was discovered on Thursday at 09h30 by workers dealing with the water recycling and sewage systems of the village.

“The lifeless foetus weighing 450 grams, was found wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped in the sewage drain of the Osona village,” Mbeha said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the matter so far, and Mbeha is now calling on the general public who might be aware of a woman who was pregnant and now does not show signs, to share that information with the nearest police station in the country.

A concealment of birth docket was on Thursday opened at the Okahandja Police Station and investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency