General

Foetus found in drain at Osona village outside Okahandja

Web DeskComments Off on Foetus found in drain at Osona village outside Okahandja

OTJIWARONGO, A four-month-old boy foetus was on Thursday morning found dumped in a sewage drain at Osona village outside Okahandja in the Otjozondupa Region.

Namibian Police Force Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Friday said the foetus was discovered on Thursday at 09h30 by workers dealing with the water recycling and sewage systems of the village.

“The lifeless foetus weighing 450 grams, was found wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped in the sewage drain of the Osona village,” Mbeha said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the matter so far, and Mbeha is now calling on the general public who might be aware of a woman who was pregnant and now does not show signs, to share that information with the nearest police station in the country.

A concealment of birth docket was on Thursday opened at the Okahandja Police Station and investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

World Bank and Japan Deepen Partnership on Health Emergency Preparedness and Response

Web Desk

Japan has announced an additional contribution of US$30 million to the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Trust Fund Program (HEPR Program). The HEPR Program, managed by the World Bank Group, was established to help countries increase investmen…
General

Zimbabwe Lawyers Petition Government Over ‘Deteriorating’ Rule of Law

Web Desk

HARARE Zimbabwe’s lawyers Tuesday took to the streets and petitioned the government complaining over what they called deteriorating rule of law, as the High Court delivered a bail ruling on pastor-cum-activist Evan Mawarire.Lawyers presented a petiti…
General

Eggs, Protests, Apathy Greet Algeria’s Presidential Campaign

Web Desk

ALGIERS, ALGERIA – Algeria’s presidential campaign is in trouble. Candidates are struggling to fill rally venues, campaign managers have quit, voters have pelted campaign headquarters with tomatoes and eggs, and the country’s 9-month-old pro-democracy …