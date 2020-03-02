Key Messages

Rainfall improved in central parts of the region in February, benefitting crop conditions for some areas, but for many crops in southern Zimbabwe and southern Mozambique, the rains came too late to save the crop from permanent wilting.

Replanting in Zimbabwe in mid-January has presented some limited chances of slightly improved harvests if the current rains extend until April. However, short term forecasts suggest low rainfall in the next few weeks.

Despite improvement in vegetation conditions after the January and February rainfall, seasonal accumulation of vegetation indices remains below average, with poor grazing conditions in a number of areas including Namibia and southern Zimbabwe.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network