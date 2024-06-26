Foreign Affairs Minister meets with new Ambassador of Qatar to Tunisia

Tunis: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, on Monday, received Zayed bin Saeed Rashid Al-Kumait Al-Khayarin, who handed him a copy of his Credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Tunisia. On this occasion, the minister expressed the department's readiness to provide all necessary support to facilitate his mission in Tunisia, reads a statement of the Foreign Ministry. The meeting focused on the common will of the two countries to consolidate ties and boost cooperation in several areas, the same source said. The meeting also made it possible to discuss the ongoing preparations ahead of the 8th session of the Tunisian-Qatari Joint High Commission, the statement adds. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse