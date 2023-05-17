General

Foreign Minister meets with OIC Secretary General

The cooperation relations between Tunisia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were at the centre of a meeting, on Wednesday, between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar and Secretary General of the organisation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the minister's participation in the preparatory meeting of the 32nd session of the Arab Summit, says a statement from the Foreign Affairs Department. On this occasion, the minister reaffirmed Tunisia's firm commitment to actively contribute to the strengthening of joint Islamic action in order to face the current regional and international challenges, the statement said. The minister also took the opportunity to commend the Tunisian skills working within this organisation, reaffirming the importance of further strengthening the Tunisian presence within the structures and bodies of the OIC. For his part, OIC Secretary General, Hussein Ibrahim Tah, reiterated the organisation's support and backing for Tunisia in the face of the challenges it is facing, stressing the need to promote cooperation in the fields of health, education and vocational training. According to the statement, the secretary general of the organisation welcomed Tunisia's firm positions on just causes, including first of all the Palestinian issue and the latest developments in the region.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

