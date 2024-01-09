Foreign Minister receives copy of credentials of new Serbian ambassador to Tunisia

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, had a meeting, Tuesday in Tunis, with Dijana Ivancic, who handed him a copy of her credentials as the new Serbian ambassador to Tunisia. The minister expressed his department's readiness to do everything possible to facilitate her mission in Tunisia, reads a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The meeting focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse