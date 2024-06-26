‘Forget about Mahama, he only represents the past’-Bawumia to voters

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a compelling case for voters to reject former President John Mahama, describing the NDC flagbearer as 'someone who represents the past of the country'. Addressing NPP supporters in Nandom in the Upper West Region, Dr Bawumia, said the former President had no better policies for Ghanaians to improve their livelihoods. 'John Mahama represents the past of this country and Dr Bawumia represents the future of this country as well…so forget about him and choose the future, 'the NPP Flagbearer told enthusiastic and ecstatic NPP supporters. Dr Bawumia highlighted some achievements of the ruling NPP administration as testament for the electorate to renew their mandate on the December 7 Election. The NPP Flagbearer mentioned the Free SHS, Free TVET, GhanaCard, One Ambulance, One District, One Village, One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District, One Factory among others, noting that those policies were clear demonstrat ions that the NPP government was on the right track to making Ghana an envy of several African nations. 'Ghana will soon be like the UK and other countries because we are going to introduce credit system which will help all of us buy items and pay for them bit by bit until we finish paying,' Dr Bawumia stated. Source: Ghana News Agency