Former ISIE member Sami Ben Slama handed two-year sentence in six cases

Tunis: The Tunis First Instance Court sentenced last July 8 former member of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Sami Ben Slama to two years in prison in six cases brought against him. Slama faced charges of "online abuse, dissemination of false information and insult of public official." Ben Slama told TAP the sentences are as follows: one year, eight months and four months in addition to fines. An appeal will be filed, he added. These complaints were lodged against him by the justice minister, the election commission and the judicial police directorate under Article 24 of Decree Law 54 of the Telecommunications Code and the Penal Code. "From a legal perspective," Ben Slama said, «I still hold the position of ISIE Board member and I still have immunity in the absence of an order putting an end to his duties." Ben Slama said these rulings had been rendered against the backdrop of his discharge of his duties as ISIE member. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse