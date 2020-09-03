Former Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is receiving treatment at a private medical clinic in the capital, Bamako.

Media reports say Keita was admitted to the Pasteur Clinic late Tuesday, 10 days after he was detained during a military coup by members of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, who are now in power.

The condition of the 75-year-old former leader and the nature of his ailment have not been made public.

Source: Voice of America