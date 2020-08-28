Former Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is back home in the capital of Bamako Friday, a day after being released from a military base in Kita.

The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP) detained Keita during a military coup d’état last week, and he announced his resignation a short time later.

During his detention Keita was reported to have said he was not forced from office, and does not want to return to office, but wants a speedy return to a democratically elected government.

The United Nations, along with The Economic Community of West African States, had called for the safe release of Keita, who is also known as President IBK.

The NCSP said it is seeking to set up a council to oversee the general elections as soon as possible in order to appoint a transitional president.

