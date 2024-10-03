Former MCE donates a set of computers to Shiare RC Basic School

Mr Bright K. Lenwah, the Former Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region, has donated a set of three brand new HP computers to ShiareRC Basic School. The other items donated included two footballs and a set of jerseys for sporting activities. Mr Bright K. Lenwah said the donation was aimed at enhancing the quality of education and improving the Information and Communication Technology infrastructure of the school. He also emphasised the importance of technology in modern education, saying that in today's digital age, it is crucial for students to have access to computers and the Internet. This he said would enhance students' learning experience regardless of their location. Mr Lenwah expressed his commitment to supporting education in the Municipality, citing the need for equipping schools to produce well-informed future leaders. He pledged to support needy but brilliant students in the school to excel academically. Mr Thomas Sovor, Headteacher of Shiare RC Basic School, thanked th e former MCE for his generosity, saying the computers will greatly benefit the students, especially in this era of digital learning. He also pledged to safeguard the computers and the jerseys for future use. Source: Ghana News Agency