Former National Chairman of GPRTU enstooled Odikro of Abura Abaka

A former National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has been enstooled Odikro of Abura Abaka in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region. The coronation of Nana Okyem VI, known in private life as Mr Kwame Kuma, was done amidst pomp and pageantry. A colourful kaleidoscope of traditional colours filled the streets as traditional dancers and community leaders processed through the town to the durbar grounds. The air was filled with the sweet scent of incense and the rhythmic beating of drums, electrifying the atmosphere. In his maiden speech, Nana Okyem thanked the Almighty God and the people of Abura Abaka for their support and assured them of a good stewardship as he worked tirelessly for progress of the area. He later called on all the people to unite and support his well-thought-out initiatives for the development of the town. Nana Okyem, assured the people of an open door policy and an all inclusive administration where he would accommodate the views and sug gestions of his people to enhance development. The Odikro expressed appreciation to the kingmakers and the people of Abura Abaka for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of his determination to continue the good work. He complained about teenage pregnancy, school dropouts and streetism, which was negatively affecting the community and assured of his commitment to combating the canker. Nana Okyem admonished the youth to obey all bye-laws in the community and refrain from election malpractices as the country prepares to go to the polls in December. Source: Ghana News Agency