Former TAP CEO Mahmoud Triki passes away

Former TAP news agency CEO and diplomat Mahmoud Triki passed away Sunday at the age of 87. Born in 1936 in Sousse, Triki was at the helm of TAP during the 70s. At that time, he served as media adviser to the late Prime Minister Hedi Nouira. He was also ambassador of the League of Arab States to the United Nations. Triki donated in 2016 his personal library of 1,736 works (published in Arabic and French) to the National Library. He published a collection of poems and books in Arabic and French. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse