Fostering Tunisian-Polish trade relations

Tunis: Polish officials, companies and businessmen will take part on June 12 in an economic event aimed at laying the foundations for the establishment of trade relations between Polish companies and their Tunisian and African counterparts. The event, which will be organised by the Polish Embassy in Tunis as part of efforts to expand economic exchanges with Tunisia and Africa, on the fringes of the Financing Investment and Trade in Africa - FITA2024, will offer an opportunity to show Poland's economic and export potential, according to the embassy. Polish companies active in various sectors, notably agricultural machinery, health products, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, dairy products, construction, infrastructure, information technology and renewable energy, will take part in the event. Speeches will be given by the Polish Development Bank and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, as well as legal counsels. Tunisia is Poland's 6th economic partner in Africa and 7th in the Arab world. Poland is seeking to increase its exports of industrial materials to Tunisia, notably in the aluminium industry. For its part, Tunisia is endeavouring to increase its agricultural and food exports and attract more tourists and investors. By the end of 2024, the number of Polish visitors to Tunisia is expected to reach about 300,000, up by 70,000 compared with 2023. Tunisia is hosting the 7th edition of the international conference 'Financing Investment and Trade in Africa - FITA2024' on June 11-12, 2024, which will be attended by over 60 countries and more than a thousand businessmen and foreign officials from various continents. The event, which will be held under the high patronage of President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, is organised at the initiative of the Tunisia Africa Business Council (TABC), on the theme: "Strengthening local transformation and technology transfer for sustainable and inclusive growth in Africa." Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse