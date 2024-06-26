Fouchana: Fire in car parts warehouses

Ben Arous: A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in several car parts warehouses in El Yahoudia, Fouchana delegation (Ben Arous governorate). "No human casualties have been reported. However, there was material damage as a large number of spare parts were destroyed by the flames," the regional director of civil protection in Ben Arous, Najemedine Belhaj Mohamed, told TAP news agency. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse