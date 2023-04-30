Four more medals for Tunisia as curtains come down on Arab Archery Championships

Tunisia snatched four more medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) at the last day of the 12th Arab Archery Championships held in Midoun, Djerba, pushing the medal count to 26 (2 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze).

The gold went to Mariem Ben Dhaou in the Olympic Archery event (U18 girls). Rihab Al Walid (senior women's Olympic Archery event) won the silver, while Sarra Hamza (U18) and Dhiaa Ben Romdhane (U18) got the bronze.

Egyptian archers dominated the championship; qatar and the UAE took the second and third spots, respectively.

Sixty-three archers from ten countries, namely hosts Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Egypt and Algeria, took part in this event.

