Four poachers slapped with 13-year jail terms

Katutura Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni sentenced four rhino poachers to an effective 13 years imprisonment each, on 18 September 2023.

The late Gerson Kandjii, 51, a former national football team chiropractor was also implicated in the matter. The arrests stem from a poaching incident in December 2016, where four white rhinos were killed on a private farm in the Gobabis District.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said in a press statement released on Saturday that it welcomes the jail sentences, which do not make provision for a fine.

The accused faced charges of hunting specially protected game, theft of rhino horns, malicious damage to property, and trespassing.

All four accused were convicted on three out of four counts. The court’s ruling reads; 15 years of imprisonment, five of which are suspended, for hunting specially protected game. Six years, with three years suspended, for theft of the rhino horns. Three of the four accused were sentenced to one year, with six months suspended, on trespassing charges. All were acquitted on the charge of malicious damage to property.

“The judgement delivered by Magistrate Shuuveni speaks to the seriousness of the committed crime and the understanding by the judiciary of the impact rhino poaching has on conservation and its associated benefits. This will also serve as a strong message that engaging in rhino poaching in Namibia has severe consequences, and therefore those involved must be warned or face the same fate,” Romeo Muyunda, the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency