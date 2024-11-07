Fr Lebel Primary School Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Renewed Focus on Educational Excellence.

Lungu: The Father Lebel Primary School at Lungu in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region has marked its 40th anniversary with renewed commitment to quality education and high moral standards. Established in September 1984, in a humble church building and with the permission of Fr Lebel, the then Parish Priest of St Anne's Parish, Bongo, the school admitted its first school population of 60 pupils. The school, which was officially inaugurated by Mr Robert Ajene, a retired educationist, was first headed by Mr Ndole Bananas Awine, who served with dedication from 1984 to 1987. The Anniversary was marked by the celebration of Holy Mass and cultural performances by the pupils, staff, and members of the Lungu community. A durbar was also held to help raise funds to help to address the school's challenges to improve academic performance. According to Ghana News Agency, speaking at the celebration, Mr Thomas Azure Alukuke, Headteacher of the School, highlighted the school's achievements over the last 40 years, noting its excellence in academics, sports, and cultural competitions. He stated that enrollment has steadily increased, making it one of the highest populated schools in the district with over 400 pupils. Academically, the school has contributed many students to feed Fr Lebel and other Junior High Schools in the surrounding communities, with many excelling in their educational careers and contributing to various sectors of the economy. Mr Alukuke paid tribute to the founders and previous leaders of the school for their contributions and reiterated the current management and staff's commitment to continuing the path of academic excellence, discipline, and productivity. Despite these successes, he acknowledged ongoing challenges such as infrastructure, teaching materials, and appealed to stakeholders including the Ghana Education Service, the Bongo District Assembly, and Non-Governmental Organisations for assistance. He emphasized that the increase in enrollment has led to a shortage of classrooms, with stud ents facing inadequate seating and writing space. The lack of electricity and an uncompleted six-unit classroom block further compounded the school's challenges. Additionally, the absence of computers put pupils at a disadvantage in a digitalizing world. Mr Francis Ndaago from the Catholic Education Unit, Bongo District, mentioned that the Unit supported the renovation of teachers' quarters, which was nearing completion, and encouraged community involvement to create a conducive environment for students. The Unit also provided six hexagonal tables and 60 chairs to the kindergarten level, enhancing teaching and learning. Mr Roger Asaah, Deputy Director in Charge of Finance, Bongo District Directorate of Ghana Education Service, congratulated the school on its milestone and assured management of efforts to address teacher shortages promptly. He urged the Assemblymember to push for more infrastructure at the District Assembly level, highlighting its role as the main state institution responsible for providing infrastructure.