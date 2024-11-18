Freddy Blay Urges National House of Chiefs to Foster National Unity Ahead of Elections.

KUMASI: Mr. Freddy Blay, Chairman of the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has made a fervent appeal to the National House of Chiefs (NHC) to play a pivotal role in maintaining national unity as the country approaches the December elections. He emphasized the importance of peace and stability, urging chiefs to lead efforts in promoting harmony within their respective traditional areas. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Blay addressed the outgoing members of the NHC in Kumasi, highlighting the influential role chiefs and traditional leaders hold in society. He acknowledged the appreciation Ghanaians have for their chiefs and underscored the necessity for these leaders to spearhead initiatives that ensure the country's peace, not only during the elections but also in the aftermath. The gathering also served as a platform for the GNPC to update the traditional leaders on various projects being undertaken by the GNPC Foundation throughout the country. Mr. Blay expressed gratitude to th e chiefs for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in enabling the GNPC to embark on numerous development projects aimed at enhancing the lives of many citizens. Dr. Dominic Kwasi Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, elaborated on the company's numerous initiatives in areas such as education and health, which are contributing positively to the well-being of the population. Dr. Kwame Karikari, Manager of the GNPC Foundation, provided further insights into the projects, emphasizing the goal of addressing the infrastructure deficit nationwide. He highlighted completed projects such as classroom blocks, science laboratories, dormitory blocks, and the petroleum faculty at the University of Mines and Technology. Dr. Karikari also noted the training and sponsorship of 8,000 artisans for their vocational examinations, which is significantly impacting the lives of young people across the nation. Additionally, he mentioned the construction of 37 AstroTurf facilities countrywide, further s howcasing the GNPC Foundation's commitment to development. In conclusion, Dr. Karikari expressed his appreciation to the chiefs for their ongoing support, which has been crucial in the successful implementation of these projects within their communities.