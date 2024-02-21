French enterprises take keen interest in investing in Southern Tunisia

Jean-Matthieu DELACOURT, the President of the French Union of Very Small Enterprises (French: FTPE), said several French businesses take keen interest in investing in southern Tunisia, mainly in alternative tourism, industry and textile. A scaled-up cooperation in vocational training is also sought, he also told Secretary of State for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Samir Abdelhafidh. The talk held Tuesday in Tunis focused on possibilities to exchange expertise in connnection to the mechanism of small and medium companies, in addition to opportunities to invest in the governorates of Médenine and Tataouine, in particular. Tunisia is willing to support these potential projects, particularly as a number of Tunisian expatriates are involved, the Ministry of Economy and Planning said. The minister commended the FTPE for taking interest in investing in Tunisia and placed emphasis on the importance of projects which it intends to launch, mainly in Médenine and Tataouine. Jean-Matthieu DELACOURT is leading a delegation of business operators on a working visit to Tunisia to learn more about investment opportunities. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse