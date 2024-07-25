From heavy rain to hot sun: Hats and water bottles given out in Paris

Spectators at the Paris Olympics are having to brace themselves for the summer heat, just days after the start of the Games were marked by heavy rain. According to the French weather service Météo France on Monday, temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius are expected in Paris over the next few days. On Tuesday, temperatures are even expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius. The Île-de-France region, which Paris forms part of, has distributed hundreds of thousands of hats, cooling fans and reusable drinking bottles for spectators. Water bottles will also be handed out to travellers at train stations in Paris and the surrounding region. Source: Ghana News Agency