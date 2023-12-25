FTDES calls for protection of immigrants’ rights in France after adoption of new immigration bill

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) on Monday called on the authorities to do everything possible to protect the rights of immigrants in France following the adoption of a new immigration bill that is hostile to them, and expressed its concern about the situation of Tunisian immigrants in France. In a press release, the FTDES stressed the importance of solidarity between peoples, civil forces and trade unions to confront the policies of discrimination, hatred, detention and expulsion of immigrants that are being adopted in the migration policies in France and throughout Europe. 'On 20 December, the French Parliament approved the new immigration bill, which promotes hatred against immigrants, treats them in a discriminatory manner and threatens the condition of all Tunisian immigrants in France, not only irregular migrants,' it pointed out. It added that this law makes social assistance conditional, so that the children of immigrants do not systematically acquire nationality, and impos es a deposit on foreign students enrolling in universities, in addition to tightening the conditions for family reunification. The FTDES goes on to say that "this law can lead to the denial of residence permits and the loss of citizenship". The Forum stated that with this law, France is once again departing from international human rights conventions, to which it is an active party, and from bilateral agreements on freedom of movement, and is violating the concepts and principles of protection, equality and dignity for all people, regardless of their nationality, origin, colour or religion. The FTDES condemned the continuation of cooperation between Tunisia and France in this climate of discrimination and hatred towards immigrants, which could "legitimise abuses against Tunisian migrants and mass expulsions", according to the same press release. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse