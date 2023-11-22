Gabes: Financing agreements for 28 projects signed

A ceremony was held in Gabes on Wednesday to sign financing agreements for 28 projects under the second tranche of the TRACE (Tunisian Rural and Agricultural Chain of Employment) programme, financed by the Dutch Embassy in Tunisia through the World Bank. These projects, which cover a wide range of sectors including the agri-food industry, are divided into 20 individual projects worth 20,000 dinars each and 8 collective projects worth 70,000 dinars each. The aim of the TRACE project is to help improve the incomes of small producers and create stable, income-generating jobs in the agricultural and food sectors. The first tranche of this programme in the region of Gabès financed 23 projects for a total value of over 600,000 dinars, divided into 18 individual projects and 5 collective projects. Source: EN - Agence Tunis Afrique Presse